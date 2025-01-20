BITSians Gather in Bengaluru for Innovation and Networking

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Sets the Stage for LaunchPad 2025: BITS Pilani’s Annual E-Summit On January 19th, BITS Pilani students, alumni, and industry leaders gathered in Bengaluru for a day filled with engaging discussions, groundbreaking ideas, and invaluable networking opportunities. The event served as the curtain-raiser for LaunchPad 2025, the eagerly awaited annual E-Summit of BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus, scheduled for March 21-23.

The Bengaluru meet-up revolved around the theme "Sustainability and the Role of AI in Startups," showcasing the community's commitment to addressing global challenges with innovative solutions. The day featured impactful keynote sessions, enlightening panel discussions, and a business plan competition exclusively for BITSian startups, celebrating the entrepreneurial prowess within the BITS Pilani network.

Key Highlights of the Event

1. Inspiring Keynote Sessions

○ Ananya Singhal, Co-Founder of Rigi, captivated the audience with an insightful session on harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize businesses and drive growth.

○ Mridula Goel, a renowned faculty member at BITS Pilani, provided a thought-provoking perspective on implementing sustainable strategies to ensure enduring success for startups.

2.Dynamic Panel Discussions

○ The first panel, focusing on Top Trends and Challenges in the AI Workspace, featured insights Shourya Agarwal, Founder of Flam, Priyesh Srivastava, Co-Founder and CTO of OnFinance, and Akhil Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO of Questt. They addressed the latest developments in AI, emerging workplace trends, and the challenges faced by professionals in the field.

○ The second panel, focused on Sustainability, brought together industry experts and BITSian entrepreneurs to explore innovative solutions for a greener future. Himanshu Sharma, associate VP of Theia Ventures, Supriya Sharma, Director of Global Engagement and Growth, and Videhi Shah, VC fellow at Kalaari Capital, shared insights into sustainable practices that drive long-term success in startups.

○ The third panel delved into AI in Startups, where thought leaders discussed the latest advancements and their transformative impact on entrepreneurship. Rohit Agarwal, Co-founder of Portkey.ai, and Chockalingam M, the Technical Director of Nasscom.ai, delivered a compelling talk on leveraging AI to transform businesses and enhance scalability.

3. Exclusive B-Plan Competition

Startups founded by BITSians competed to showcase their innovative business models, demonstrating creativity and entrepreneurial flair.

4. Networking with Top Investors

Esteemed investors from Arkam Ventures, Antler, All in Capitals, Naadia Ventures, Growth Hub, and other leading firms engaged with attendees, fostering collaboration, mentorship, and investment opportunities.

5. Interactive Workshops and Panels

Participants benefited from hands-on workshops and practical advice on integrating AI in startups and building strategies for sustainable growth, guided by seasoned professionals.

6. Momentum for LaunchPad 2025

The Bengaluru meet-up set the stage for LaunchPad 2025, equipping attendees with the knowledge, inspiration, and connections needed to shine at the main event in March.



