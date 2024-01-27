BJP Announces Key Appointments for Karnataka Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Bengaluru: In a crucial move gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal as the election in-charge for Karnataka. Sudhakar Reddy has been named as the co-in-charge. The appointments were made during the state BJP executive meeting held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The meeting, attended by senior leaders and party functionaries, saw the inclusion of former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently rejoined the BJP on January 25.

As part of the election preparations, the BJP also designated leaders to oversee all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Former minister Dr Ashwath Narayan is set to lead as the in-charge for Mysuru, with MV Ravishankar and Robin Devaiah appointed as convenors.

Former MLA Veeranna Charantimath will serve as the BJP election in-charge for Belagavi, with Sanjay Patil named as the convenor. In Ballari, MLC N Ravikumar has been assigned the role of in-charge, and YM Satish will serve as the convenor.

Other notable appointments include Opposition leader in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary, who will take charge of Dakshina Kannada district, and Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath appointed as in-charge for the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat.

The newly appointed team comprises 1 Rajya Sabha MP, 12 MLAs, 4 MLCs, two former MLCs, and 6 former MLAs. Additionally, 1 MLA, 1 MLC, 3 former MLAs, and 3 former MLCs have been named as convenors.

The decisions were made after a comprehensive review of preparations during the state BJP executive meeting, emphasizing the party's strategic approach as it readies itself for the upcoming electoral battle.