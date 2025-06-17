Live
BJP files police complaint over objectionable posts on PM
Bengaluru:The Karnataka BJP filed a police complaint on Monday at the Bengaluru North Crime and Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station regarding objectionable social media posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A BJP delegation, led by Chief Whip in the Legislative Council N. Ravikumar and former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, visited the police station and handed over the complaint to the officer incharge.
H. Venkatesh Dodderi, a senior advocate and BJP Spokesperson, is the complainant. The complaint is lodged against one Hadimani TF, who has posted a series of messages on social media against PM Modi.
The complaint states that the accused, Hadimani, posted defamatory messages on a Facebook page against PM Modi. These messages, it alleges, hurt people’s feelings and aim to sow disharmony among the masses.
Apart from the defamatory messages against PM Modi, the complaint also states that the accused had targeted state BJP leaders and posted humiliating messages about them.
The complaint further mentions that the accused posted a purported photograph of PM Modi lifting a woman, commenting, “What is this? Our prime minister had deserted his own wife.” The complaint also urges the police to book the accused under the Information Technology Act, lodge an FIR, and arrest him.
Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao stated that the police have assured them of initiating action in the case.