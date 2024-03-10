BJP may field Yaduveer from Mysuru LS seat?

Mysuru: The BJP High Command, known for its surprising candidate choices in elections, is reportedly considering fielding Yaduveer Krishna Datta Chamaraja Wadiyar in the upcoming polls in Kodagu- Mysuru Lok sabha seat.

Speculations are rife that the current MP, Pratap Simmha, might not secure the ticket this time, opening the door for the scion of the Mysore royal family to contest in his place. Although Yaduvir Wodeyar’s name has been circulating for a while, it has now been proposed in the BJP Central Election Committee meeting. Discussions around Yaduvir Wodeyar’s candidacy have gained traction after BJP leaders reached out to him, awaiting approval from Pramoda Devi.

Yaduveer was reportedly persuaded by Chief Minister Yediyurappa and a senior RSS leader. After their recommendation, Yaduvir Wodeyar’s name, alongside Pratap Simmh’a s, was brought up in a meeting chaired by Amit Shah.

The legacy of the Wodeyars, particularly Srikanthadatta Narasimharaja Wodeyar, the son of the last Maharaja of Mysore, Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar, holds significant sway in Mysore. Srikanthadatta Narasimharaja Wodeyar served as the MP of Mysore four times, earning respect for the royal family’s contributions to education, irrigation, and overall development. Given the reverence for the royal family in Mysuru, the BJP sees potential in Yaduvir Wodeyar’s candidacy to sway voters, especially in the Old Mysore region. The only son of Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar, the last Maharaja of Mysore, Srikanthadatta Narasimharaja Wodeyar was elected as the MP of Mysore four times. He won four times and lost twice from Congress. They won in 1984, 1989, 1996, 1999 and lost in 1991 and 2004.

Meanwhile, Pratap Simmha , who has won consecutive terms as MP, is gearing up for a third contest. Despite his proactive performance, his candidacy remains uncertain in the wake of Yaduvir Wodeyar’s potential entry into the race.

In the absence of a confirmed candidate for Mysuru, questions loom over Pratap Simmhas political trajectory.

However, regardless of the outcome, Pratap Siimmha’s political future appears to hinge on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision-making.

In the 2014 election, when he contested for the first time, Pratap Simmha won against the Congress candidate by 31,608 votes, while in the 2019 election, he defeated the alliance candidate by a margin of 1,38,647 votes.

