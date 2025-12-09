BJP MPs silent on issues concerning state, alleges Dy CM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asserted that the responsibility for addressing the problems of North Karnataka lies primarily with the Union Government. He said the State Government has already taken financially burdensome decisions to support sugarcane and maize farmers in the absence of Centre’s intervention. Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar on Monday, Shivakumar said, “The Centre has not responded to the issues of sugarcane and maize growers. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I have taken tough and expensive decisions to protect farmers because the Union Government has remained silent. BJP MPs have not raised any concerns related to Karnataka.” Responding to questions about whether the upcoming Belagavi Assembly session would offer solutions to the region’s issues, he criticised the lack of involvement from BJP leaders. “Former Chief Minister Bommai says the State Government should buy the produce. If that is so, what is the Centre’s role? Prices for all crops are fixed by the Union Government. Why have they still not decided? Why have BJP MPs not raised these issues in Parliament? Why haven’t they met the Prime Minister or the Union Agriculture Minister?” he asked. On irrigation projects, Shivakumar stated, “No one in the history of the Irrigation Department has done as much as I have during my tenure. I will not speak about this before the media. Let the Opposition raise these issues in the session, and I will respond there.”

When asked about the allegation made by Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife that one must pay Rs 500 crore to become a minister in Congress, he replied, “People who make such statements should be admitted to a hospital—preferably a good mental health hospital.”

On reports of his visit to Delhi on December 20, he clarified, “I will be going to Hyderabad for a global summit. Our neighbouring state has invited us, and I, along with a few officials, will be attending. We can discuss other matters later.”