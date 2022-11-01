BMRCL first Metro to introduce end-to end ticketing on WhatsApp

Bengaluru: On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, from November 1, BMRCL will be bringing in additional conveniences to the commuters of Namma Metro. Henceforth, Metro commuters who are having a smart phone can avoid hassles of standing infront of ticket counters for purchasing tokens. BMRCL is the first metro in the Global Transit Space to introduce an end-to-end ticketing system on WhatsApp.



Single journey QR tickets are availabe for purchase online through Namma Metro app 'Commuters with Android OS may download the app from the play store and register

themselves to purchase QR tickets. Also, now one can save the official BMRCL WhatsApp Chatbot number 810 555 66 77 and start the interaction with the bot by sending "HI message and purchase QR tickets. The Chatbot is available for both Android and iOS users in both Kannada and English languages. BMRCL is the first metro in the Global Transit Space to introduce an end-to-end ticketing system on WhatsApp. The features available on WhatsApp Chatbot are Options to converse in Kannada and English languages, Purchase of OR tickets, Recharge of metro smart cards, Journey planner - to locate the nearest metro stations from the current location of commuters. To get Train departure timings at different stations and to obtain fare information between any two stations. Also get Customer feedback and Native Payment experience through WhatsApp UPI for quick and seamless payments.

How to use the single journey QR ticket



'Commuter may obtain the QR ticket on Namma Metro app or WhatsApp by specifying the station of entry and destination station on the day of journey. Such QR tickets on the mobile phone must be flashed at the QR readers of the Automatic Gates (AG) at both entry exit stations. 'The purchased Mobile QR tickets are valid til the end of the revenue service of the day. However, If the commuter is not performing the journey, he may trigger the cancellation of the ticket on the same day upon which the amount will be refunded.

The OR tickets are being offered at 5% Discount over the token fare. 'All commuters are requested to make use of the facility of QR tickets, promote digitization and also travel conveniently a lesser costs.