BMRCL revise timings of Namma Metro purple trains from tomorrow

BMRCL on Friday announced that additional services for Namma Metro will be operated from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic by revising the time table of Metro trains on Purple line with effect from 6 July 2024.

Bengaluru: BMRCL on Friday announced that additional services for Namma Metro will be operated from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic by revising the time table of Metro trains on Purple line with effect from 6 July 2024.

15 trains will be originating from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station- Majestic instead of 9 at present. Out of these fifteen trains, ten trains will run up to Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL), four up to Whitefield & one up to Baiyappanahalli station.

Accordingly, during morning hours’ trains will originate from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station- Majestic at 8.48, 8.58, 9.08, 9.18, 9.29, 9.39, 9.50, 10.00, 10.11, 10.21, 10.39, 10.50,11.00, 11.11, 11.22 towards the east. In addition, there will be regular passing trains too, at 3.3-minute headway at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station- Majestic up to 10.25 am.

To meet the persistent commuters demand, out of the 14 trains presently terminating at Garudacharpalya, 6 trains are extended towards Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL)/ Whitefield. For the passengers who alight at Garudacharpalya Metro Station, the next train towards Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL) will be available within 3.5 minutes.

During evening the 5 minutes’ headway will start early from Baiyappanahalli at 4:20 pm instead of 4:40 pm towards Mysore Road station for the convenience of the passengers. The schedule of Green line trains remains unchanged.

