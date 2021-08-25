Bommai flags off free mobile Covid-19 vaccination drive

Bengaluru: In a bid to extend the vaccination drive to rural areas in the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the mobile vaccination drive 'Vaccination on Wheels' on Wednesday. The programme is being organised by Narayana Health in collaboration with Volvo Group.

"The primary aim of this drive is to make available vaccination for all people especially those in remote locations," said Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health.

The drive will be conducted throughout Karnataka for a period of six months, starting with Rural Bengaluru. Medical professionals will travel to rural areas to increase the number of vaccinated individuals ahead of the third wave.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Dr Shetty said, "Vaccination coupled with strict adherence to the preventive protocols is the most effective way to protect and control the spread of Covid-19. Through this initiative, we want to ease the accessibility to the vaccine for all, including those who are unable to come forward to the vaccination centres owing to distance or physical constraints. In the initial phase, we are looking at inoculating around 20,000 and then later expand to a wider population."

The bus has been completely customised for this purpose and upgraded with all modern amenities required for the drive. The Volvo bus comes with vaccination stations, emergency beds, a special vaccine refrigerator that can store up to 2,000 doses, a pantry and a chemical toilet. The bus will be accompanied by experienced doctors and paramedics.

"With this important initiative of 'Vaccination on Wheels' on a Volvo bus, I believe we would be a step closer to protecting our fellow citizens and communities who are less mobile, especially the elderly and the differently-abled, from the further waves of Covid-19", said Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group, India.