Cabinet To discuss SC QUOTA report on AugUST 7

Bengaluru: The long-awaited final report on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs) in Karnataka has been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the commission headed by retired High Court judge H.N. Nagamohan Das. The voluminous report comprises 1,766 pages, including survey data, annexures, and six key recommendations.

The commission conducted a state-wide survey between May 5 and July 6, 2025, covering 27,24,768 SC households and 1,07,01,982 individuals. The report aims to provide a comprehensive basis for intra-reservation within the SC community, as per constitutional and judicial guidelines.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, CM Siddaramaiah confirmed receiving the report and stated that the cabinet will deliberate on its contents in the upcoming meeting on August 7. “The report has been submitted today, but we have not reviewed its contents yet. It will be discussed in the cabinet meeting,” he said.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara described the report as historic and noted that its implementation would be deliberated by the cabinet. Minister K.H. Muniyappa expressed confidence that the recommendations would be implemented, while Social Welfare Minister R.B. Thimmapur reiterated the government’s commitment to act on the findings.

Thimmapur also recalled that the commission was initially set up by former CM S.M. Krishna. He criticized the BJP for rejecting the Sadashiva Commission report and affirmed that the Congress government is determined to ensure justice through internal reservation.

The Nagamohan Das Commission was constituted in January 2025 to study sub-categorization among SCs due to lack of accurate data. The interim report, submitted on March 27, 2025, led to cabinet approval for a detailed socio-educational survey.

The commission’s recommendations are based on educational backwardness, inadequate representation in government jobs, and social indicators. It aligns with Supreme Court directives that allow sub-categorization under Article 14 of the Constitution, provided no existing beneficiary is excluded.

The cabinet’s decision on the implementation is expected to shape the future of reservation policies for SC subgroups in the state.