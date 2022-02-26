Call for citizens’ involvement in making Bengaluru garbage-free

Bengaluru: Citizens' involvement and officers' responsibility is important in getting rid of garbage problem in the BBMP limits, said Subhash B Adi, retired high court judge and Chairman of NGT Monitoring Committee for Solid Waste Management, Karnataka.

Addressing a meeting on the Implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules-2016 and the managing, transportation and the processing of solid waste in BBMP limits, he described Bengaluru as a major city in the country apart from being the capital of Karnataka and called for taking every possible measure to make it clean. The officials of BBMP should understand the rules of solid waste management and move forward to implement them in all the zones with peoples' involvement.

Citizens in the city have the responsibility to segregate dry and wet waste before giving it to garbage collectors. It should be examined that whether the people are aware of their responsibilities in connection with the solid waste management. About 40% (more than 100 kg of waste) of the waste comes from bulk generators. Keeping this in view, the authorities need to keep track of people who have registered for waste collection, the quantum of waste being collected and how it is being disposed of, he said. He also said that a survey of garbage disposal sites, number of shops / apartments, type of shops, garbage collected and so on should be made available on BBMP website.

Calling for monitoring of bulk generators by BBMP Marshals, Justice Subhash said penalty should be imposed if the garbage is not collected properly and disposed of. All garbage processing plants in the city must function properly and the Pollution Control Board must regularly inspect water and air near these units. He also instructed the authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure that the garbage processing shall not cause any problem to the local people.

Awareness should be created among the people on the proper disposal of waste and fines should be imposed on those littering sidewalks and private properties, he said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta said that the zonal joint commissioners need to push more for garbage collection and disposal. It is necessary to use their powers in identifying and fining the garbage throwers, he said.

Srinivasulu, member of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, said that stringent action should be taken against those who throw garbage in the BBMP limits.

Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr Harish Kumar, Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner of All Zones, Superintendent of Solid Waste Division Basavaraj Kabade and other officials concerned were present at the meeting.