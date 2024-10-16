'Can we control nature,' Dy CM Shivakumar to Oppn on rain havoc in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, on Wednesday, said the opposition should stop tarnishing the state's reputation and asked "if nature can be controlled or cyclones be stopped".

He said this while reacting to the opposition's charge of infrastructural failure in the wake of heavy rain.

"The government is fully capable of managing the unexpected heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. Can we control nature? Can we stop cyclones? Opposition parties, who fail to understand this, should stop tarnishing the state's reputation," Shivakumar reacted angrily.

When asked about the heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, he said, "As a precaution due to the heavy rains in Bengaluru, schools have been given a holiday. There is a possibility of more rain today (Wednesday), which may lead to traffic congestion, so the public should remain cautious."

"After returning from the Cauvery 5th Stage Drinking Water Project inauguration programme, I will hold another round of meetings with officials from the Police Department, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Fire Department this evening to review the situation," he added.

"I have seen the tweets from opposition leaders. Can we control nature and tell it what to do? Due to the impact of the cyclone, unexpected rains have occurred. Even if more rains come, the government and the people are prepared to manage it," he said.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy had slammed the Congress government for the situation.

"Bengaluru's rain fury has exposed the utter collapse of infrastructure! The so-called 'Silicon Valley of India' is now drowning in its own negligence. The IT corridor is flooded, roads are impassable, and the city is sinking," he stated.

"This isn't just rain, it's the failure of governance. Congress' weak policies have ruined Brand Bengaluru. Potential investors are backing off, questioning how a 'global tech hub' can't handle basic urban management. Wake up! The city's future is at stake," charged Kumaraswamy.

The weather report indicated that due to a drop in atmospheric pressure over the Bay of Bengal, unexpected rain will continue for the next four days in Bengaluru and the coastal districts of the state.



