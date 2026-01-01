TG govt’s bill balm for employees

Hyderabad: In a significant move to support the state’s workforce, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has ordered the release of Rs 713 crore to settle pending bills for government employees. Following these instructions, Finance Department officials sanctioned the funds on Wednesday to cover various outstanding payments for the month of December.

The release of these funds aligns with the Praja Government’s earlier assurance to employee unions to disburse approximately Rs 700 crore every month to clear arrears. While the government released Rs 183 crore by the end of June, it has consistently maintained a minimum monthly disbursement of Rs 700 crore since August.

The newly released amount covers essential worker benefits, including gratuity payments, General Provident Fund (GPF) settlements, surrender leave encashment, and various employee advances. This consistent financial allocation is expected to provide substantial relief to thousands of government staff members across the state.