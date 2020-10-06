Central agencies 'love' my sons: DKS' mother

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar's mother Gowramma on Monday said that the central agencies appeared to have developed a lot of affection towards her sons, and wished the probe agencies all the best in their efforts as the CBI raided multiple locations connected with DKS and his brother. In a major action against the Karnataka Congress chief, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started searches at 14 locations at 6 a.m. in Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai in a disproportionate assets case and recovered Rs 50 lakh from different locations.

Speaking to reporters in Kanakapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Gowramma said, "They have been raiding him for many times. This is just another raid. Nothing to worry about it. He has deposed before central agencies on earlier occasions also. Hence, no worries for us." "As a mother I can only request one thing, let them feed my sons on-time and allow them to take their medicines.

"For a mother for my age, I cannot ask for more," she said as she got emotional and added that if the central agencies wanted to take her they could. She said she was not worried about such things anymore. "This is yet another test by the almighty, which might be testing us rigorously. Our family faces it chin up and by the grace of almighty, we will come out clean," she added.

Another of Shivakumar's kin, Congress MLC, S. Ravi said the family had anticipated the raids for the last one week. "We knew it, when we started preparations for elections to two assembly seats. "This is not a new thing. If the CBI is raiding on the basis of Directorate of Enforcement (ED), then it is well and good. Because, we have submitted all required documents to them when they had raided us. I doubt if the CBI can find new angle to this case," he added.