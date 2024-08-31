Centre announces MSP for urad dal and soybean

Hubballi: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi announced that the central governmenthas granted permission for the purchase of two additional crops in Karnataka at support prices. He stated that the Center has directed the state government to procure urad dal (black gram) and soybean, in addition to sunflower and (green gram under the support price scheme.

While the support price for green gram and sunflower was already announced, along with the opening of procurement centres in the state, the Union Ministry of Agriculture has now authorized the state government to open support price procurement centres for urad and soybean. The central government has decided to procure 19,760 metric tonnes of urad and 1,03,315 metric tonnes of soybean under the support price scheme during the 2024-25 monsoon season in Karnataka.

“Given the low market prices of these crops, the central government has taken this step to support farmers by purchasing at minimum support prices (MSP). Yesterday (August 29), the Union Ministry of Agriculture issued an order to the state government to open procurement centres for black gram and soybean under the support price scheme for a period of 90 days,” Joshi explained.

“The central government has set a support price of Rs 7,400 per quintal for pulses and Rs 4,892 per quintal for soybeans. This represents an increase from last year’s support prices, where pulses were priced at Rs 6,950 per quintal and soybeans at Rs 4,600 per quintal, showing an increase of Rs 450 and Rs 292, respectively,” the minister added.

Minister Joshi urged the state government to promptly establish support price procurement centers across Karnataka and initiate the process of purchasing black gram and soybean along with green gram and sunflower. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their continued attention to the issues faced by farmers in the state and for granting permission to open support crop purchase centres for four crops.