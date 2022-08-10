Chamarajapet Maidan row takes rabid communal turn

Bengaluru: The controversial Chamarajapet public maidan row which has taken different dimensions ever since it started in April 2022 has taken another turn on Wednesday when a senior Muslim leader Abdul Razak declared that the Muslim community will not allow anybody else to use the Maidan and definitely not for Ganesha festival celebrations. He challenged the Hindu community and asked them to hold the Ganesha festival inside the confines of their own homes.

'We do not need permission to offer Namaz from anybody we can do it anywhere we want it, if a Ganesha festival is organised on the Maidan we will oppose it because the Maidan is the property of the Wakf board and BBMP or the Revenue Department has no right over the property. "If you people want to hold Ganesha festival you organise it in Basavanagudi grounds," he said.

In another statement Razak dared the government or the Hindu community to hoist the national flag on the Maidan. ' We Muslims will hoist the national flag there and nobody else will be allowed. We will decide who will hoist the national flag there' he dared. All these tactics have been masterminded by Hindu fringe groups to enrage Muslims, he added.

The Hindu organisations in Chamarajapet have declared in unison that they will not allow the MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan to hoist the national flag on the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. The Chamarajapet Nagarika Okkuta has stated that Zameer Ahmed Khan had obstructed the hoisting of the national flag at Chamarajapet Maidan for the last two decades.

­'Let Zameer come and offer his salute and go away, we do not want him to be a part of the Independence Day celebration at Chamarajpet maidan. If the government allows him to hoist the national flag it will be solely responsible for the events that might follow the Okkuta' they cautioned the government.