Chamundi Hill Development Authority seizes Rs 50 cr worth land

Mysuru: The Chamundi Hill Development Authority, which is actively working to safeguard assets associated with temples, has achieved a significant milestone in its six-month-long operation. As a result of their efforts, the authority has successfully seized around 14 acres of land valued at approximately Rs50 crore, belonging to the temples of Chamundi Devi and Tripurasundaramma.

Following directives from the Muzrai Department to protect properties within temple jurisdictions, the authority has initiated a detailed inspection of assets associated with 24 temples under its purview across Mysuru district.

In the first phase, the authority has taken possession of a total of 14 acres of surplus land within the jurisdictions of the Chamundi Hill and Jwalamukhi Tripurasundaramma temples.

This includes 6 acres and 6 gunthas in Chikkegowdanahundi village, Varuna Hobli, survey numbers 81/4 and 81/5, registered under the temple’s name. Revenue department records confirmed these land titles. Unauthorized structures such as sheds on this land have been removed.

Additionally, 4.34 acres of land in Varuna Hobli’s Uttanahalli (survey number 163) under the name of Jwalamukhi Tripurasundaramma Temple have been seized.

Some local farmers using the land have been notified to vacate. Furthermore, 2 acres in survey number 197/1 at Uttanahalli are being cleared, and 1.16 acres in Hadhajan village is under review for seizure after verifying official records.

A total of 3.17 acres on the upper part of Chamundi Hill has been identified and cleared.

-Located in Chamundi Betta village, Kasaba Hobli (survey number 27), this government land was originally allocated for temple facilities, including guest houses, a hall, and a residential building. The remaining 3.17 acres are also being vacated and handed over for temple development.

Part of this land (5 gunthas) is currently being used for constructing a hospital, with other portions allocated for public use.

M.J. Roopa, Secretary of the Chamundi Hill Development Authority, stated, “Our efforts are ongoing to protect and preserve the heritage assets associated with these temples. We are committed to ensuring that unauthorized constructions are removed and that the land is restored for temple use and public benefit.”