Channapatna will become Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar

Channapatna: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that Channapatna will become Bengaluru under his leadership.

Speaking to reporters after a ‘Government at your doorstep’ programme here, he said, “We are all from Bengaluru district. We were in Bengaluru and we are in Bengaluru. We don’t have to lose the name, wait for a couple of days. You may check the textbooks on all our origins. Hosakote, Devanahalli, Magadi, Kanakapura all belong to Bengaluru.”

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s promise that he would make Ramanagara and Channapatna twin cities, he said, “He was the Chief minister twice, why did he not fulfil his promises. I will keep my word.”

Vote for Congress

“I urge the voters to strengthen our party by electing a Congress MLA for Channapatna. It will strengthen our hand to roll out all our plans for the taluk. We have already conducted Janaspandana programmes at 9 places in the taluk. We will address all your pleas by holding meetings with various departments,” he said.

“Thousands of people are submitting their pleas. Arrangements will be made for the public to submit their pleas at the taluk office in case they are unable to submit them at the Janaspandana events,” he added.