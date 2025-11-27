CM Siddaramaiah Flags Off Digital Mobile Planetarium to Boost Rural Science Learning

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday launched the State’s upgraded Digital Mobile Planetarium initiative at Vidhana Soudha, giving a renewed push to Karnataka’s efforts to strengthen science and astronomy education among rural students.

Flagging off the latest phase of the programme, the Chief Minister said the planetarium-on-wheels model has already reached more than 17 lakh students across Karnataka. Calling the achievement “remarkable,” he said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to taking high-quality scientific learning beyond major cities.

“Our priority is to ignite scientific curiosity among rural children and ensure that students in every part of Karnataka have access to the same quality of exposure and learning,” he said.

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju said the programme has been enhanced with upgraded content and technological improvements to make the experience more immersive and interactive. He noted that the mobile planetariums are currently operational in select districts but will soon be expanded statewide.

“We are preparing to extend this initiative to all districts in the coming months. The objective is simple—every child, irrespective of location, should get to experience modern science and astronomy,” he said.

IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Department Secretary N. Manjula and KSTePS Managing Director Sadasiva Prabhu were present during the launch.

The Digital Mobile Planetarium is designed to deliver a planetarium-like experience directly on school campuses, eliminating the need for students—especially from rural areas—to travel to urban centres. The custom-built vehicles house a 5-metre dome, 360-degree fish-eye projection system, air-conditioning, and advanced audio-visual equipment, enabling students to explore the solar system, stars, galaxies and space missions in an immersive format.

Officials said the programme aims to reduce the rural–urban divide in science education by making astronomy accessible, engaging and experiential for government school students. The mobile units will continue touring schools across the State, offering structured sessions tailored to different age groups.