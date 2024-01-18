CM Siddaramaiah holds meeting with farmers and labour leaders of Samyuktha Horata- Karnataka

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who held a long discussion with a delegation of farmer leaders of the Samyuktha Horata- Karnataka Forum led by the Farmers, Dalits, Labourers, Students, Planning and Women's Organizations, made several important announcements to solve the problems of the working communities.

The members of the association brought to the notice of the chief minister about many problems and demands including land acquisition, cow slaughter prohibition act, Bagar Hukum, ban on 12 hours work compulsory act for workers, OTS system for farmers' loans in rural banks and dedicating Freedom Park for protests.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister gave the assurance that Co-operative and national banks will be instructed not to forcibly collect the loans installments of farmers. Will soon convene a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers of Revenue, Forest, Agriculture Department and officials to resolve the issues related to Bagar Hukum, Akrama- Sakrama and other issues related to the Forest Department.

Amendment of APMC Act has not been approved in the Legislative Council. Action will be taken to get approval for this in the joint committee. The Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023 does not make 12 hours work mandatory. I will review and reduce it to 8 hours as before. Amendment brought to Section 79 a and bof the Land Reforms Act will be corrected. He said that the government will take action as per law.

DCM D K Shivakumar, CM's Advisor B.R.Patil, MLA Fareham Puttannaiah, Revenue Department Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar Kataria, RDPR Secretary Anjum Parvez, Agriculture department secretary Anbu Kumar, Labour department Principal Secretary Mohammad Mohshin, CM's Secretary Trilok Chandra were present.