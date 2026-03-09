CNC marks Women’s Day with protest at Kodagu DC office

On International Women’s Day, March 8, 2026, the Codava National Council (CNC) staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kodagu. Chairman N U Nachappa led the delegation in submitting a memorandum through district authorities to the UN Secretary-General, UN Women, UNESCO, the President, Prime Minister, and Union Home Minister.

The UN theme for the year, “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,” stresses dismantling discriminatory laws, strengthening protections, and achieving substantive equality. It warns of a projected 286-year timeline to close legal gender gaps and advances the slogan “Give To Gain” to promote cooperation and accelerated progress.

CNC underscored the exemplary qualities of Kodava women in upholding courage, humanity, and family bonds within Kodava clan traditions. Despite their selfless contributions, the council expressed concern over their political marginalisation and limited knowledge of constitutional rights since independence.

The group asserted that embracing Kodava principles of equality, generosity, and freedom from dowry could eliminate exploitation and violence against women across the country.

The demands included a special internal quota for Kodava women within any 33 per cent women’s reservation in legislatures and local bodies. CNC advocated for the allocation of five acres of land per Kodava woman in Kodagu to harness their agricultural proficiency and combat widespread landlessness. The council pointed out that most Kodava women possess deep farming knowledge but own no land, and such grants would foster economic independence and preserve cultural roots tied exclusively to the region.

Additional demands encompassed Scheduled Tribe status for Kodavas, inclusion of the Kodava language in the Eighth Schedule, reserved seats in Parliament and assemblies, restoration of ancestral properties, and UN recognition as an indigenous people with self-determination rights. CNC sought swift approval of gun licence exemptions under the Arms Act for Kodava women to safeguard traditional privileges.

The council proposed welfare initiatives like “Pattaka Bhagya” for economically disadvantaged Kodava brides and “Koopadi Kool Bhagya” for pregnant Kodava women, tailored to community customs. CNC called for national legislation on paid menstrual leave.

CNC also requested a dedicated Census category for Kodavas in 2027 to ensure accurate population data and stronger identity claims. The group also urged representation for Kodava women in the new Parliament or Central Vista to reflect their exceptional role in national defence.

The CNC then honoured late Chonira Muthamma, the pioneering Kodava woman IFS officer whose decades-long fight against gender bias benefited future generations. CNC reiterated that Kodava society upholds gender equality and rejects dowry, urging the nation to adopt these values for genuine women’s empowerment under the 2026 UN theme.