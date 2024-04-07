Coast sizzles as temperatures soar above seasonal averages

Mangaluru: The sweltering heat has attacked the coastal districts as temperatures soar relentlessly each passing day. Dakshina Kannada on Friday, recorded a scorching maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius, while Udupi wasn’t far behind at 39.2 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the current temperatures in these coastal regions are running 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above the usual norms. Typically, temperatures hover around an average of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, with forecasts indicating a further uptick in the days ahead.

Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district witnessed a blistering 39.9°C on both April 4 and 5, while Ajekar in Udupi experienced a sizzling 39.2°C.

With temperatures surpassing the seasonal averages by a margin of one to two degrees, residents are advised to brace themselves for the heatwave. The District Disaster Management Authority has issued directives to mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses. They recommend staying hydrated by drinking water frequently, even when not feeling thirsty, and incorporating fruits with high water content like watermelon, oranges, grapes, and pineapple into their daily diet.

Relief from the scorching temperatures is anticipated after April 10, as per meteorological reports. In the interim, it’s imperative for residents to prioritise their well-being and take necessary precautions to combat the intense heatwave gripping the coastal regions.