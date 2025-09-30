‘Commandos deployed to guard Dasara elephants’

Mysuru: Forest,Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre highlighted the vital role of mahouts and kavadis in controlling human-wildlife conflict, stressing their unmatched skills in handling elephants.

Speaking after hosting a special lunch for mahouts, kavadis, and their families at the Mysuru Palace, where the Dasara elephants are being housed for the famed Jamboo Savari, the minister said Karnataka’s elephant handlers possess traditional expertise in taming and managing elephants. “Our mahouts and kavadis are often called upon by neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh and Goa to assist in capturing rogue elephants and man-eating tigers,” he noted.

Khandre pointed out that this art is inherited and cannot be learned from textbooks or classrooms. “Although this knowledge comes from tradition, we also provide professional training to enhance their skills further,” he added. The minister assured mahouts and kavadis that their legitimate demands would be discussed with the Chief Minister.

On the issue of public safety, Khandre warned against the growing trend of people taking selfies and reels by holding the trunks and tusks of Dasara elephants. “Even a well-trained elephant’s behavior can be unpredictable at times. To ensure safety, no one is allowed near the elephants. Those violating the rule will face strict penalties,” he said. He also revealed that commandos have been deployed to prevent the public from approaching the elephants.

A recent incident on September 18, when a woman managed to film a reel despite staff restrictions, was cited as a lapse in duty. Notices have been issued to the officials concerned, Khandre confirmed.

The minister further announced that a memorial for Arjuna, the celebrated elephant who carried the Golden Howdah eight times during the Mysuru Dasara and later died in a capture operation at Yasalur, will be inaugurated this month near Yasalur in Hassan district. A memorial at Bale, where Arjuna was housed, has already been opened.