Confusion in Armed Reserve Constable Exam; OMR sheet numbers exchanged?

Bengaluru : State Armed Reserve Police Force (CAR/DAR) conducted written examination on Sunday for 3064 vacancies (Male & Third Gender Male).The exam was held on Sunday from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. But there was confusion in the exam and the candidates are worried. The examination was conducted in many parts of the state. But the candidates are worried because they have heard that the OMR sheet number of the candidates has been changed in the examination centre of National College, Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

Candidates who appeared for the State Armed Reserve Constable exam at 11 am at the National College Examination Centre in Jayanagar are now worried. There has been an allegation that the OMR sheet of the candidates has been replaced. Hall ticket number and OMR sheet number have been changed for it. At 12.30 pm the exam was over and the candidates were supposed to come out. But they stayed in the room till 1.20 pm.

Recruitment Department DIG Martin, DJ Kamal Pant arrived at the examination centre and tried to clear the confusion among the candidates. Speaking on this occasion, Kamal Pant said there is no problem in the exam. It is true that there is confusion among the candidates. OMR roll number is not related to hall ticket roll number. He assured that only the numbers marked in the OMR will be read.