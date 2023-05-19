Congress didn’t do justice to Lingayats: BY Vijayendra

Bengaluru: BY Vijayendra, the BJP candidate who won the Shikaripura assembly constituencyShikaripura assembly constituency strongly criticised Congress leaders and claimed that the Lingayat community did not get justice. He questioned the silence of Congress party regarding the position of Chief Minister or even Deputy Chief Minister to the Lingayat community, despite using them as a stepping stone to fulfill the party’s ambitions.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Vijayendra took to Twitter to express his views, stating that the Congress party had utilised the Lingayat community as a means to satisfy their hunger for power. He also stated that the prominent leaders of the Congress have suddenly fallen silent when it comes to extending the rightful positions of Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister to leaders of the Lingayat community.

“After using Lingayats as pedestal for its greed of power, stalwarts of Congress have suddenly gone silent when it comes to offering CM or even DCM. Ironically, even after winning a max of 39 MLAs form Congress, Lingayat finds itself without any strong voice to demand rightful positions,” he said in a tweet.“True face of Congress has been unveiled for the infinite time. Congress which has always mistreated Lingayats can never do real justice to the community. Its BJP which truly represents Anna Basavanna & his teachings, providing justice to all by following his philosophy,” a subsequent tweet said