Controversy erupts over revamp of Dargah

Chikkamagaluru: The Hazrat Syed Maulana Rom Shakhadri Dargah, located within the jurisdiction of Jamia Masjid in Kote Layout, has become embroiled in controversy once again as local residents and members of Hindu organizations raised strong objections against ongoing tiling work on the premises. The protest escalated on Friday, with demonstrators calling for an immediate halt to the construction activities, claiming rightful permissions for the project were granted without proper clearance for the disputed site.In response to the growing unrest, authorities deployed hundreds of police officials led by Chikkamagaluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Shailendra to maintain order in the area. Chikkamagaluru City Council President Sujatha arrived on the scene and issued in-structions to cease all ongoing work at the dargah. Additionally, she requested the Jamia Masjid committee to provide documentation related to the dargah by the following day to ad-dress the ongoing disputes.

Hindu organizations, alongside local residents, voiced several objections surrounding the dargah’s legitimacy. They argue that the tombs within the dargah site are fabricated and characterize the situation as part of a broader scheme to illegally seize property. “There isn’t a single Muslim house in Kote Layout to justify the existence of the dargah. If any documen-tation exists, it must be brought forward,” asserted representatives from local Hindu groups.

This incident is not the first of its kind; tensions relating to the dargah have flared previously, including protests over construction work last year. Once again, the issue has sparked a meeting convened by the municipal council to address these concerns.As a precautionary measure against potential escalation, heavy police security has been es-tablished around the dargah. With conflicts rising daily in this once peaceful coffee-growing region, the dargah under Jamia Masjid has emerged as a new flashpoint for communal tensions.