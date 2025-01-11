Corruption stink in BBMP, former members now in trouble with ED

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who raided the BBMP offices on allegations of irregularities worth crores of rupees in the name of drilling tube wells and setting up clean drinking water units, are examining the documents and are likely to question the public representatives and officials who were present during the period of corruption.

Meanwhile, there is a significant discrepancy between the information gathered by the ED officials regarding illegal activities and the information available during the raids, and it is said that the officials have decided to subject BBMP Chief Engineer Prahlad to a strict interrogation in this regard.

BJP leader NR Ramesh had complained about irregularities in the drilling of tube wells and setting up clean water units between 2016 and 2019. The ED officials who conducted the operation in this regard raided the BBMP head office and four zonal offices namely Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, R.R. Nagar, Kengeri offices and examined the documents. Important documents were obtained during the search operation at the office of BBMP Chief Engineer Prahlad. The ED officials had earlier received information about the irregularities. It is said that there is a difference in the information obtained when the documents available during the raid were examined.

BBMP officials had created a record that 9,558 borewells have been drilled in 68 wards of Bommanahalli, R.R. Nagar, Mahadevapura, Yelahanka and other assembly constituencies, along with 976 water treatment plants have been established. However, BBMP officials have miscalculated and committed crores of rupees of illegality by drilling less than one thousand borewells. It has been seen that the illegality has been committed. In this context, it is said that the members and officers of the corporation who were involved in this period are being questioned.

The ED officials, who are in the process of examining the documents, will soon issue a notice and call them for questioning. They will be questioned and information will be obtained about the irregularities.

It is said that the investigation will be further accelerated later. Meanwhile, the names of BBMP officials and corporation members who worked during the period of irregularities, including other information, have been asked from the corporation officials. It is learnt that further action will be taken after all the information is collected.