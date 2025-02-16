Dalit Ministers seek to assert influence and challenge DKS

Bengaluru: In a clear indication of the growing infighting within the Congress Party, a fresh wave of contention has emerged among the Dalit ministers, with several attempting to position themselves as contenders for the posts of Chief Minister and KPCC President. The internal discord is now reaching a boiling point, with ministers like Satish Jarkiholi and K.N. Rajanna leading the charge, rallying behind the cause of “Shoshitara Samavesh” ( Convention of the Oppressed), a proposed convention aimed at bolstering Dalit representation and challenging the existing leadership dynamics within the party.

Jarkiholi, the Public Works Minister, and Cooperation Minister Rajanna have already taken the initiative by separately meeting with senior Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, and party state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, to present their case for the proposed conference. Their strategy is clear: they aim to hold the conference within the party’s platform to assert the importance of Dalit voices in Congress’s leadership decisions and, notably, to undermine Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s position.

The tensions within the party have escalated after Shivakumar, the current KPCC President, made it known that he intends to hold on to his post until the district-taluk panchayat and BBMP elections, positioning himself to ensure the party’s dominance in these elections and lay the groundwork for his brother D.K. Suresh to take over as the KPCC President. This desire to consolidate power has not gone unnoticed, and it has stirred unrest among those who see this as a challenge to the Dalit community’s rightful place within the leadership structure.

The Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, who also serves as the convenor for the Dalit ministerial meet scheduled for next week in New Delhi, has weighed in with his own concerns, emphasizing that if Siddaramaiah is to remain Chief Minister for a full five years, the Dalit leaders should be given serious consideration for the top post when the time comes for any transition. Parameshwara has gone so far as to suggest that the position of KPCC President, which currently rests with Shivakumar, should be handed over to a Dalit leader.

This mounting infighting within the party has led to a broader debate about the future leadership structure of Congress in Karnataka. The party’s high command had previously assured Shivakumar that he would remain KPCC President until the upcoming national elections, a position that many believe should be revisited in light of the ongoing tensions. Jarkiholi and Rajanna have already made it clear that they are prepared to challenge Shivakumar’s leadership, with Jarkiholi even suggesting that he would be willing to assume the role of KPCC President while simultaneously holding onto his ministerial responsibilities, fearing that resigning from his post could jeopardize his political influence in Belagavi and his long-term aspirations of becoming Chief Minister in 2028.

For Rajanna, the matter is more straightforward—he has already stated that he would be willing to resign from his ministerial position if it meant being appointed as the KPCC President. His position reflects the broader discontent within the Dalit leadership, which is now looking for more representation within the party’s decision-making structures.

As tensions rise, plans for the “Shoshitara Samavesha” convention are taking shape. Ministers are preparing for the event, which is set to take place in April or May, with venues such as Chitradurga, Davangere, and Hubballi under consideration. The convention is expected to draw up to 4-5 lakh people, including key Congress figures like Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal, and Surjewala. The aim is to rally Dalit communities and send a strong message to the party’s high command regarding the need for greater representation.

However, Dalit ministers have already outlined an alternative plan in case the high command does not agree to the convention. This backup plan includes organizing an independent convention under the leadership of community Swamijis, bringing influential Swamijis to the forefront, and applying pressure through these religious leaders to ensure that Dalit voices are prioritized within the party.

Mallikarjun Kharge hints change The topic of changing the KPCC president has become a subject of considerable discussion within the state Congress. Quiet competition for the position of KPCC President has begun within the party. Recently, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge hinted at a potential change in the leadership of the KPCC.