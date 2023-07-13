DC ‘shocked’ at food prices in Mandya dist govt hospital

Mandya: The Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar was shocked to learn that the cost of a meal given to in-patients at the general hospital in Nagamangala, Mandya district, is Rs 92. He was also surprised to see the expensive bill, and came down heavily on officials for fleecing in patients.

Dr. Kumar surprisingly visited the general hospital in Nagamangala town in Mandya district on Tuesday. After inspecting the hospital, he looked at the expenditure files of the hospital management board. At this time, he was shocked to see the expensive bill for the meals of the inpatients in the hospital.

He said ‘Rice sambar is available for Rs. 10 at Indira canteen. Why are you charging Rs 92 ? I also eat ragi balls. It will cost 15 rupees if we prepare it . But here it is 92 rupees. Why was this hefty price and who approved this tender?” he questioned the officials.

“We are giving eggs to Anganwadi at Rs. 6. Why is it costing Rs. 10 for an egg and Rs. 8 for a banana?” he asked. Dr. Kumar instructed Tehsildar Naimunnisa to check the prices and submit a report to him.

The DC who is concerned about the high cost of meals given to patients in the government hospital, said that he could get rice, mudde, sambar, and chapati for Rs. 100. “Why is a ragi ball and sambar 92 rupees for a meal here?” he asked, expressing his anger. “Who is doing the bill?”

He also questioned the officials about the Rs. 12 lakh quotation. “Why was there no e-tender? This is a miscalculation.” Dr. Kumar warned the officials to conduct a review. THO Dr. Prasanna, Doctor Jyoti Lakshmi, Hospital staff Mohan, and others were present at this time.