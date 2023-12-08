Decision on Cloud Seeding After Discussion With Finance Department: DCM D K Shivakumar

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said that the State government was open to considering cloud seeding and added that a decision would be taken post discussions with the Finance department.

Responding to an appeal of Congress MLA Prakash Koliwad during Zero Hour to take up cloud seeding, DCM Shivakumar said, “Cloud seeding is used in many states. It was experimented in our state too in the past. I am told that cloud seeding efforts in the constituency of our legislator Prakash have yielded good results. Our government is also ready to take up cloud seeding at the same cost incurred by other states.”

Procedural aspects such as tender needs to be factored for cloud seeding efforts, else the Opposition parties will accuse us of favouring Congress MLAs, he noted. “The cost of cloud seeding is said to be around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, I will discuss it with Finance department and take a decision. I am positively disposed to the idea.”

During Zero Hour, Prakash had requested the government to take up cloud seeding.

“Farmers in the Tungabhadra reservoir area need water for their crops. Minister Thangadagi assured that water would be released if the inflow increases to the dam. I have spoken to weathermen and scientists and they say that the next few days are good for cloud seeding as it would be cloudy. It is an opportune time to take up cloud seeding and the government should consider it positively,” Prakash appealed.