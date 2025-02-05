Delivery agent questions delay in food preparation, gets assaulted

Bengaluru: A heated altercation over a delayed food order took a violent turn on Sunday night when staff members of a restaurant allegedly assaulted a food delivery agent. The incident occurred at a bistro & cafe, located in Jalahalli on Hesaraghatta Road.

According to reports, the delivery agent had arrived at the restaurant to pick up an order placed by a customer.

However, after experiencing an extended wait, he questioned the staff about the delay. This reportedly led to an argument that escalated into physical violence.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the delivery agent being confronted by restaurant staff.

The situation quickly intensified, with multiple individuals joining the altercation.

The video captures the agent being dragged inside the restaurant, where he was allegedly assaulted before being rescued by bystanders.

Public outrage has grown online, with many demanding immediate action against the accused. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Soladevanahalli police station, and further investigation is underway.