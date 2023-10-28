Development in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case

Mangaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has heightened its pursuit of justice in the tragic murder of Praveen Nettaru, a prominent BJP Yuva Morcha member, who fell victim to a vicious attack on July 26, 2022.

The relentless pursuit of the accused has already led to the arrest of key figures involved in this heinous crime, including one of the main perpetrators, Thufail M H. The NIA, in its steadfast quest for justice, has now offered a substantial cash reward of Rs. 2 lakh for information that can help capture three fugitives linked to the case.

The three accused individuals in question, Abdul Nasir, Noushad, and Abdul Rahman are affiliated with the banned outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI) and have eluded capture thus far. In a move to expedite their apprehension, the NIA has issued a Wanted Reward Notice, promising that anyone who provides information leading to the successful arrest of these individuals will be duly rewarded. The identity of the informant, of course, will be held in the strictest confidence.

The NIA has extended these rewards of Rs. 2 lakh each for information that leads to the capture of the following fugitives: Abdul Nasir, aged 41, residing in Chowdi Convent Road, Somawarpete Taluk, Kodagu District (Accused number 22); Noushad, aged 32, residing in Poyyagudde Padangadi Village, Belthangadi Taluk, Dakshina Kannada District (Accused number 23); and Abdul Rahman, aged 36, residing in Kalakandur, Somawarpete Taluk, Kodagu District (Accused number 24).

Praveen Nettaru's life was tragically cut short on that fateful evening of July 26, 2022, at approximately 8 PM, in Ballare Village of Sulia Taluk, Dakshina Kannada District. According to the comprehensive NIA charge sheet, Nettaru fell victim to a ruthless attack carried out with sharp weapons by members of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The NIA, since taking charge of the investigation, has made notable strides. Among the arrested, Thufail M H stands as a pivotal figure. He was the head of PFI's service team, also known as the "hit team," in Kodagu. Thufail's criminal record is marred by his association with two prior FIRs, one in 2016, registered at Kushalnagar Rural Police station, for the murder of a person named Prashanth Poojari, and another in 2012, pertaining to an attempt to murder case involving a VHP leader.

The NIA has formally charged 20 individuals in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru in January 2023, pushing forward with the unwavering commitment to uncover the truth and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The pursuit of justice in the Praveen Nettaru murder case continues to be a priority, and the agency remains dedicated to bringing closure to this painful chapter in Mangaluru's history. (eom)