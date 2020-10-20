Dharwad-Utkal line doubling completed

Bengaluru: As part of Hosapete - Tinaighat - Vasco-da-gama doubling, the section between Hubballi and Dharwad twin cities is being doubled. As part of this work, the stretch of Dharwad -Navalur-Unkal is now completed.

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) conducted statutory inspection of newly laid double line section between Dharwad to Unkal (17 Km) on October 14. After compliance of observations in the inspection, CRS on October 16 gave authorization for running of passenger and goods trains between Dharwad and Unkal on newly laid line.

The work of non- interlocking was taken up immediately by availing line blocks. Latest signaling system with electronic interlocking was commissioned in Dharwad on October 16. This electronic system of operation of points and signals along with interlocking various gears for safe operations was of Centralized Architecture with 55 routes.

The South Western Railway (SWR) stated in a release that authorization from CRS was received on October 16 and the double line block section was commissioned for traffic between Dharwad and Navalur on October 17. At Unkal station, a new station building with island platform and new foot over bridge has been constructed under this work.

The work of doubling Hubballi West to Hubbali involves Hubballi yard remodelling in which the world's longest platform is coming up and the SWR is expecting its commissioning early next year.