Doctors request youngsters to donate blood 

The blood banks have already been running with a minimal number of donors and once the vaccination will open up for citizens in the age-group of 18-45 years, there will be further stress. Those who have taken vaccination cannot donate blood for the next 28 days.



Dr C. Shivaram, Consultant & Head - Transfusion Medicine,

Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road said: "Majority of our donors are youngsters in the age group of 18 to 45 years who will be taking Covid vaccination from May 1. It would be nice if these people donated blood before vaccination as they won't be allowed to donate for 28 days after vaccination by law. Even if hospitals postpone elective surgeries there are cancer patients on chemotherapy, patients on dialysis, pregnant women, haemophiliacs and Thalassaemics whose blood requirements cannot be postponed.

Barring a few examples of donors going to the hospitals to cater to the Thalassemia patients who need regular transfusion the blood banks are running dry. The doctors appeal to the eligible donors to donate blood before vaccination so that the banks do not face difficulty in blood products.

Dr Prathima K M, Head of Laboratory Medicine, Vikram Hospital told The Hans India that the blood banks are already having scarcity of blood products due to lack of camps and they are managing blood products purely on voluntary and replacement donation. "Already we have scarcity of blood and blood products due to lack of camps due to pandemic and we are managing blood products purely on voluntary and replacement donation. A further reduction of blood donation from donors below 45 years due to vaccination, we will have blood banks literally going dry and it becomes difficult to manage the scarcity of blood and blood products for emergency and needy individuals including Thalassemia patients who need regular transfusion. So counselling and requesting all eligible donors to donate blood before vaccination so we do not face difficulty in blood products, as we are facing for oxygen and ventilators at present."