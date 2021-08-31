Doctors use 3D printing technology to rectify faulty surgeries

Bengaluru: A 37-year-old woman from Saudi Arabia was given a new lease on life after performing a rectifying surgery by expert doctors at Fortis Hospital using 3d printing technology. The patient suffered from a road accident six years ago leading to six fractures on her body. Medical professionals in her country provided her with the best of treatments possible but still, she remained bedridden for several years.

The patient had repeatedly failed right hip replacements and required a revision hip replacement again. The right hip was infected and the implant had to be removed. She also had replacements done for her pelvis and left hip. She went to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru seeking further treatment.

" We were able to perform left hip replacement surgery and left ankle surgery," said Dr Narayan Hulse, Director - Department of Orthopedics, Bone & Joint Surgery, Fortis Hospitals. But, doctors at Fortis were faced with another challenge. Due to multiple operations, there was extensive damage to the bone. Further successful operations could not be conducted without acquiring a detailed understanding of the bone's current state.

" In a normal X-ray, you are only able to see in 2 dimensions but a CT scan allows you to see from all sides" he added. Using the CT scan, a 3D bone model was created to assess the damage.

The bone model constructed using artificial material provided doctors with an accurate understanding of the available area for reconstruction.Further to improve the chances of success in the surgery, they also performed trial operations on the bone model to reduce the margin of error. The technique is still new to India and is only used once or twice a year.

It was one of the most complex surgery considering this was her 7th surgery on the same hip, and the patient was also overweight. The patient has completed all her operations and is gradually returning to normalcy.