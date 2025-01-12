Dr. Veerappa Moily's New Book to be Unveiled in Moodbidri

Moodbidri: The second volume of "Vishva Samskrutiya Mahayana", a prose epic written by former Karnataka Chief Minister Dr. Veerappa Moily, will be launched on Sunday at 11 AM at the Vidyagiri campus in Moodbidri. The event will take place in the presence of Swastishree Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Mahaswamiji of the Shri Jain Math.

Dr. M. Mohan Alva, President of Alvas Education Foundation, made the announcement during a press conference. Former Minister K. Abhayachandra revealed that the book release event is being jointly organized by Alvas Education Foundation and Bengaluru's Sapna Book House. Dr. M. Mohan Alva will preside over the event, while the book will be released by Dr. C. Naganna, a retired professor and renowned critic from Mysore University.

Dr. B.A. Vivek Rai, the former Vice-Chancellor of Hampi Kannada University, will deliver the inaugural speech. Dr. Kabbinale Vasanta Bharadwaja from Mysore will also speak on the book, with Dr. Moily himself sharing his thoughts on his work during the occasion.

Speaking to Hans India Dr. Moily noted that the book, which explores global cultural narratives, reflects how two cultures can co-exist and flourish while two civilisations cannot. Dr.Moily other works include, Tembere, Kotta, Ramayana Mahanewshanam and Siri Mudi Parikramana on the life of Draupadi heroine of Mahabharata epic. Dr. Moily’s unique blend of literary and political expertise. The launch is expected to be attended by notable personalities from various fields.