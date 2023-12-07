Empowering Lives: Jamiatul Falah's Initiative to Provide Free Artificial Limbs in B.C. Road

Mangaluru: The Jamiyyatul Falah organisation of Bantwal is set to illuminate the future for numerous individuals grappling with disabilities. In a commendable effort, the Jamiatul Falah Bantwal Unit, in collaboration with BC Road Lions Seva Mandir and with support from the Karnataka Marwari Youth Federation of Bengaluru, will host a transformative two-day event.

On December 9 and 10, the heart of Buntwal Cross Road, located 16 kilometres from Mangaluru city, will witness a free artificial limb fitting camp. This initiative aims to bring hope and mobility to those who face the daily challenges of life without limbs.

Already, over a hundred individuals with disabilities from various districts of Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra have registered for the camp. The camp will provide them with the gift of artificial limbs, a crucial step towards enhancing their quality of life.

Rashid Vitla, President of Bantwal Jamiatul Falah, emphasised the significance of the initiative. "We are proud to announce that Jaipur brand artificial organs will be distributed free of charge during the camp. This includes individuals who have lost their limbs due to accidents, congenital conditions, and diseases such as diabetes gangrene."

In addition to this noble cause, the camp coincides with the observance of World Disability Day on December 9th. This international day of awareness and inclusion serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by people with disabilities globally. By holding the camp on this significant day, Jamiatul Falah aims to contribute to the global dialogue on disability rights and the importance of fostering an inclusive society.

As the camp unfolds, it is not just about providing artificial limbs; it is about reinstating dignity, independence, and the pursuit of a brighter future for those who have faced physical setbacks. The collaboration between humanitarian organisations and the local community exemplifies the power of collective efforts to make a positive impact.

Through this initiative, Jamiatul Falah envisions a world where every individual, regardless of physical limitations, can lead a life of dignity and fulfilment.