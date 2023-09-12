Environment Minister's formula to curb Plaster of Paris Ganesha, which is harmful to the environment

Bengaluru: The Minister of Forests, Ecology and Environment, Eshwara Khandre has issued a clear instruction to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board officials to take strict action to completely prevent the manufacture, transportation, sale and disposal of such idols as POP idols which are not soluble in water are hazardous to water sources.

In the wake of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Minister held a meeting with the officials of the Pollution Control Board in his office to encourage the celebration of the eco-friendly Ganapati festival.

It is our responsibility to save nature and environment, the Central Pollution Control Board issued guidelines on 12 May 2020 to prevent the manufacture, stock, sale and discharge of heavy metal and chemically colored POP idols which harm water sources, and accordingly the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board also issued a circular on 21 August. It issued a ban on manufacture, sale, transportation and disposal of POP and chemically colored idols mixed with heavy metals. Now it should be strictly followed, he said.

Eshwar Khandre said that he will appeal to the Chief Minister to direct all local bodies and district administration to take strict action under the Water Act, Air Act and Environment Protection Act 1986, despite the board's notice, the manufacturing, transportation, stocking of POP Ganesha through the back door, despite being sealed. He gave a clear instruction to file a criminal case against the manufacturers involved in the sale without yielding to any pressure.

If POP and chemically colored Ganesha idols are discharged in lakes, dams, rivers, streams, wells, heavy metals like lead, nickel, chromium dissolve in the water. Also, POP remains undissolved and causes the death of aquatic life. Livestock drinking this water will die. People get sick too. Therefore, it is imperative to ban the sale, manufacture and distribution of POP Ganesha in the public interest and for the protection of community health.

He immediately held a video conference with the district level officials of the Pollution Control Board and ordered to ban the sale of POP Ganesha across the state.

Abandon POP Ganapathi, worship eco-friendly Ganap, inspire others too: Eshwar Khandre

Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B Khandre has appealed to the people of the country to abandon POP and chemically colored Ganesha idols that cause death of aquatic life, pollute lake, dam and well water and worship the eco-friendly Ganesha and encourage others to worship the eco-friendly Ganesha.

He said that, Ganapati, is the God who arose from the environment, if we worship Ganapati in an environment-friendly way, it will be a dedication of true devotion.

Let us take a pledge that we will not dispose of environmentally harmful painted and plaster of paris-POP idols in any water body including lakes, wells and rivers. Let's preserve our environment" he appealed to us to resolve to give a better environment to the next generation.