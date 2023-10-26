Farmer Cheated of Rs 40 Lakh Loan in Kalaburgi

Kalaburgi: A farmer named Peeranna of Belur village in Jewargi taluk has been cheated of Rs 40 lakh loan by creating fake documents in his name.

Peeranna had sold chillies at a godown in Kalaburagi city 7-8 years ago, with the help of brokers Rafiq and Maulali. He is said to have given his Aadhaar card, photo and thumbprint on some sheets to the godown manager at that time. In January 2022, Peeranna went to open an account in the National Bank of Jeratagi to receive money under the PM Kisan scheme. However, the bank staff informed him that he already had an account in SBI Bank at Hussaini Garden branch in , Kalburagi.

Peeranna then visited the SBI bank in Kalaburgi and questioned the staff. He was informed that there was a deposit of Rs 31,435 in his account. Peeranna, who cannot read and write, drew Rs 30,000 from the account on 13.2.2022 with the help of the bank staff. The bank manager then asked Peeranna to get a photo and take the passbook. Peeranna went to the bank on 24.2.2022 and got the passbook.

Peeranna and his elder son Mallikarjuna went to the bank on 21.10.2023 and drew Rs 10,000. He asked the bank manager to transfer his account to the SBI bank near his hometown. However, the manager informed them that they could not transfer the account as there was a loan of Rs 10 lakh in Peeranna's name.

Peeranna was shocked and said that he had not taken any loan. The bank manager then said that Peeranna had taken a loan of Rs 30 lakh three times earlier. Peeranna said that the loan money was not in his account. As the bank manager did not give a satisfactory answer, Peeranna, on the suggestion of his son availed bank statement for the last one year. He then discovered that someone else had taken a loan of Rs 40 lakh in his name.

Peeranna has filed a complaint against the godown owner, manager, brokers Rafiq and Maulali, and bank manager and staff at CEN police station. The police are investigating the case and have registered a case of cheating against the accused.