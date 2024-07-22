Farmers oppose land acquisition by KIADB

Chikkaballapura: The farmers in Jangamkote Hobli of Shidlaghtta taluk have opposed the move of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) which issued a preliminary notification for the acquisition of 2823 acres of land. The controversy has now drawn the attention of the BJP, adding a new dimension to the ongoing struggle.

Recently, a significant protest was organized by the Farmers Association near the deputy commissioners office , demanding an immediate halt to the land acquisition process. Despite this, KIADB has given landowners 30 days to file objections to the preliminary notification, warning that legal action will be taken to seize the land if no objections are filed.

The proposed acquisition affects areas including Nadipinayakanahalli, Yannangur, Totlaganahalli, Sanjeevpura, Arikere, Basavapatna, Chokkandahalli, Kolime Hosur, Tadur, Yannangur, Devganahalli, Gollahalli, and Yaddala Tippenahalli. This has left farmers in a state of confusion and anxiety.

While thousands of acres have already been acquired in the district for industrial development, many of these lands remain unused. In this context, the BJP is gearing up for a significant confrontation, viewing the acquisition as a conspiracy targeting the agricultural lands that farmers rely on for their livelihoods.

Interestingly, BJP’s ally JD(S) has Shidlaghatta MLA Ravikumar, who has not yet taken a public stand on this issue, which has sparked debate. Despite BJP leaders showing readiness to fight for the farmers’ cause, MLA Ravikumar’s absence has raised questions.

On June 10, BJP MP Dr. K Sudhakar led a massive protest in front of the DCs office, condemning the decrease in the purchase price of milk. The protest saw participation from various district presidents and leaders, including former JD(S) MLA Chintamani JK Krishnareddy. However, Ravikumar was notably absent, attending a KDP meeting in Zilla Panchayat which has caused friction within the BJP ranks.

BJP leaders, including Seikal Ramachandra Gowda and former MLA M Rajanna, have since visited villages under the threat of land acquisition, consulting with the affected farmers. Despite the JD(S) being an alliance party, their leaders have not been visibly involved, fueling further political debate.

Farmers are seeking refuge from the looming threat of land acquisition, while political infiltration raises concerns about the potential sacrifice of farmers’ interests amidst political maneuvering. The district has already seen substantial land acquisition for industrial development, with 2000 acres identified near Manchenahalli that remain underdeveloped. This has led to suspicions of a larger conspiracy targeting agricultural lands in the Shidlaghatta area.

BJP MP Dr. K Sudhakar has vowed a significant fight against the land acquisition, alleging a conspiracy to usurp farmers’ lands for industrial development. He emphasized the need for identifying non-agricultural lands for industrial purposes, ensuring that farmers’ agricultural lands remain untouched.

“We need employment opportunities for the unemployed. If all land in the district is deemed suitable for agriculture, where will the industries be built? We have identified Jangamkote hobli as a suitable site for an industrial zone. If our opponents question this too, don’t we need employment opportunities for the unemployed in the district? We will work on identifying land excluding farmers’ agricultural land,” said Dr. M C Sudhakar, District In-charge Minister.

The situation in Chikkaballapur remains tense, with farmers, political parties, and government authorities locked in a complex struggle over land acquisition and the future of agricultural lands in the region.