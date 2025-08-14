FICCI and AMPIN’s Flagship Event Focuses on 100% Renewable Roadmap for Customers

Bengaluru: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and AMPIN Energy Transition in collaboration with Deloitte and Sumitomo Corporation, today successfully concluded its pivotal seminar titled ‘Renewable Energy Transition for Commercial and Industrial Consumers in the Southern Region.’The event brought together a diverse group of industry leaders, policymakers, and C&I consumers to discuss the roadmap to achieve 100% RE for Corporates and Industrial consumers in South India.

In a video message, Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority, Government of India, said, “India is in a transformative energy transition, and the Central Electricity Authority is committed to guiding this monumental shift towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. The C&I sector plays a vital role in India’s clean energy journey, boosting national goals and global competitiveness through a green identity. We’re committed to grid reliability, seamless renewable integration, and strategic storage deployment, creating an enabling environment for all stakeholders to accelerate India’s sustainable, energy-secure future."

Delivering the inaugural address, Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Karnataka, said, “Karnataka is proud to lead India's renewable energy transition, with over 70% of our installed capacity already sourced from green power and we recognize the immense potential of the C&I sector to accelerate our green transition. The sector is a crucial partner in this journey, and our state policies are meticulously designed to empower C&I customers to embrace renewables through open access and innovative solutions. We are committed to building a resilient, green, and future-ready Karnataka, and we invite all stakeholders to collaborate in this transformative endeavor."

In his opening address, Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Co-Chair, FICCI Renewable Energy CEOs Committee and Founder, CEO & Managing Director, AMPIN Energy Transition, said, “Southern India has long been at the forefront of renewable energy adoption and remains a beacon for the nation’s green future. Transitioning to 100% renewable energy is not only achievable but brings compelling economic benefits, including significant energy cost savings. AMPIN, with a robust ~3 GW renewable energy portfolio in the South, is driving this transformation for C&I customers and unlocking the region’s vast 33 GW renewable energy potential in the next 4 years. The potential for C&I renewable energy in the southern region is immense, representing a significant win-win for industries, states, and the India's net zero ambitions. We stand as a long-term partner, delivering multi-technology solutions and strong financial backing to help businesses achieve energy independence”

In a video message by Sudeep Jain, ACS, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt of India shared, “India’s renewable energy transition is gaining strong momentum, with non-fossil fuel sources now accounting for 50% of power generation, driven significantly by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The C&I sector, responsible for half of the country’s electricity consumption, plays a critical role in this transformation. Flagship initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Yojana have brought rooftop solar to 1 crore households, while advancements in green hydrogen and green ammonia are set to reduce costs and enhance adoption in the near future. Southern states remain at the forefront, with 20 GW of wind and 30 GW of solar already deployed and an additional 17.5 GW planned by 2030, cementing the region’s leadership in India’s clean energy journey.

Sharing views through a video call, Aneesh Shekhar, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL), Government of Tamil Nadu, said, “Tamil Nadu's leadership in renewable energy, rooted in our pioneering wind adoption since the 1980s and our rapid growth in solar, has been significantly powered by our C&I consumers. Their robust participation, largely through open access, has been a win-win, enabling the state to green its grid without capex while offering substantial tariff benefits. As we look to double our installed capacity, our strategic focus is firmly shifting towards solar and, critically, Battery Energy Storage Systems. The next vital phase of our energy transition hinges on how we integrate C&I consumers into this burgeoning storage market. We are actively evolving policies and regulations to facilitate C&I participation, recognizing that storage is the most critical infrastructure to achieve our ambitious goal of 30 GW of storage by 2030. This continued partnership will be paramount in securing Tamil Nadu's green and resilient energy future.”

The VC and Managing Director, New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh, Kamalakar Babu communicated his views through a video message. He said, “Today's seminar marks a pivotal moment for commercial and industrial consumers across the southern region as we collectively navigate the critical renewable energy transition. Andhra Pradesh is proud to be at the forefront of this journey, demonstrating a strong commitment to creating an amicable and affordable clean energy ecosystem. Our recently launched Integrated Clean Energy Policy is a testament to this resolve, designed to catalyze significant investment, foster job creation, and accelerate our journey towards a sustainable and energy-secure future, aligning perfectly with national aspirations like Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Addressing the gathering, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Transmission Company Limited, Government of Karnataka, said, “Karnataka has long been a pioneer in renewable energy, with nearly 63% of our installed capacity already from renewable energy sources. Our strategic foresight, encapsulated in our comprehensive resource adequacy plan, provides a robust 10-year blueprint to meet future demand and double our installed renewable energy capacity by 2030. KPTCL is proactively building the electrical highways of tomorrow, including high-voltage 765 KV substations, to seamlessly deliver clean power from generation hubs to demand centers. Simultaneously, we are making significant investments in Battery Energy Storage Systems and Pumped Storage Projects to ensure grid stability and round-the-clock availability of green power. This strategic integration of generation, transmission and storage ensures that Karnataka remains a competitive and attractive destination for industries, offering reliable, affordable, and sustainable power. We look forward to collaborating with commercial and industrial leaders to accelerate this transition and secure a sustainable future for the southern region.”

The seminar underscored the growing momentum for energy transition from fossil fuels to sustainable renewables, with a particular focus on the critical role of the Commercial and Industrial segment. Accounting for over 50% of the nation's electricity consumption, the C&I sector was highlighted as a key driver in achieving a structural shift towards clean power across India.

The Partner, Deloitte India, Anish Mandal said, “Commercial and Industrial consumers are undeniably leading the charge in India's renewable energy transition. Their accelerated adoption is driven by a powerful combination of internal sustainability mandates and compelling economic advantages, proving that green energy is not just an environmental imperative but a strategic business decision. We are seeing this shift strongly supported by progressive policy enablers like green open access and virtual Power Purchase Agreements, alongside rapidly advancing storage solutions, creating an unprecedented opportunity. The southern region holds immense untapped potential for this green shift. Looking ahead, innovations like energy aggregators will be vital in democratizing access and accelerating adoption across all segments, including MSMEs, solidifying renewable energy as a strategic imperative for businesses across the nation."

Thanking the speakers and audience, Arpan Gupta, Director, FICCI, said, “Today's seminar has been profoundly insightful, underscoring the immense scale of opportunity in India's renewable energy transition towards our net zero targets. We are encouraged by the collaborative spirit shown by policymakers, industry leaders, and experts in addressing the opportunities translating into tangible outcomes.”

Attendees gained actionable insights from leading renewable energy stakeholders and C&I consumers, who shared real-world strategies for accelerating their transition. Discussions highlighted the compelling business case for renewables—delivering significant cost savings, operational efficiencies, and stronger sustainability outcomes.

As a leading partner in India’s energy transition, AMPIN Energy Transition brought its expertise in innovative solar, wind, and hybrid solutions to the forefront—demonstrating scalable models for commercial and industrial customers to achieve net-zero ambitions.

The high-impact seminar featured expert presentations, interactive discussions, and strategic networking, fostering collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, technology innovators, and corporate decision-makers.

This joint initiative by FICCI, AMPIN Energy Transition and Deloitte aims to enable businesses across Southern India to take bold, practical steps toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future.