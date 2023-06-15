Fight against government if 10 kg rice is not given in July: Former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has warned the government that if the state government continues the Dokha series in the name of guarantee, we will fight if the people are not given 10 kg of rice in July as promised.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Malleswaram on Thursday, Basavaraja Bommai said, The people of the state have been deceived by the statement given by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday. What he said to the poor, BPL card holders is wrong. Siddaramaiah said that the Center is playing politics in the matter of rice supply. However, the central government has been giving 5 kg of rice to all the states under the Food Security Act, he said.

Along with rice, the central government also pays the transportation cost. It comes to around three rupees. That too is being handled by the central government. Siddaramaiah says he will give 10 kg of rice. 5 kg of rice has been given by the central government. When one kg of rice was less in December itself, we paid money and bought rice and gave it. It is available only till March. He said, "I have written in the file that I want to buy from the food bank or another agency."

Now you have misinformed the people while giving rice to the people, and you have done the trick of sitting the owl on the center. Annabhagya is CM's most important project. Why did he not write a letter to the central government about this. He could have spoken to the Union Minister himself. Or an alternative route of purchase through a different tender could have been followed. Apart from that, it is not right to blame the central government now. At least the state government should purchase rice through other agencies and provide rice to the people. Otherwise, transfer cash directly to people's account, otherwise people will think that your dokha series has continued, he said.

Regarding giving rice, if 10 kg is not given in July, we will fight against the government. If you are serious about implementing your plan, you should have spoken directly to the central government. Apart from that, you have wasted time promoting only one month. The central government will take a decision after looking at the future situation. He said that since it has not rained so far, this decision has been taken as a precaution so that there is no shortage of food in the coming days.

The state government itself has informed about the increase in electricity rates. KERC has notified on May 12. But this government has issued an order on June 2. We will not be able to take any important decision on May 12 due to the Election Code of Conduct. The state government could have prevented the increase. Now they are blaming the previous government. He said that the government is doing this to cover up its omission.

Every year KERC revises electricity tariff. It is an autonomous body. When the rate revision came in March, we said that the state government would bear it. He has stopped many schemes of our government. He questioned why this could not be stopped.

It is true that the government cannot give money to transport corporations. They have not been paid the petrol dues. The state government has announced and implemented the scheme without making financial arrangements. This project will not continue for the next few days. The State Government is responsible for financial adjustment. The free bus scheme is a scam. This will not happen for a long time, he said.

During the period of our government, there is about 30 thousand crore subsidy including electricity, free electricity for farmers' pump sets. CM Siddaramaiah himself has said that the projects announced by him will cost 59 thousand crores. It will cost about Rs 90 thousand crores. He said that I have presented the budget twice. At the same time, when asked about compromise politics, he said that he has not done any compromise politics.

The issue of delay in the election of the opposition leader. There is no confusion, there is no delay, it is just that it has not been discussed at the high command level yet. He said that the session will be held from July 3, before that we will choose the leader of the opposition.

It is not new that State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has held a meeting in the meeting of BBMP officials. There is this kind of culture in Congress. The state in-charge has held a meeting in the past as well. They have already decided to ATM the state. He said that they have held a meeting to ensure that it does not go wrong.