First-ever retroviral-positive cadaveric renal transplants performed by docs

Bengaluru: In a pathbreaking clinical intervention, SPARSH Hospital has successfully performed one of Karnataka’s rarest and its very first Retroviral-Positive Cadaveric Renal Transplants, saving the life of a 58-year-old patient. The Hospital demonstrated its exceptional expertise in nephrology and urology.

The patient was in a traumatic and life-threatening health condition with a history of hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) on hemodialysis (HD) since 2019, and retroviral disease since 2018. He had faced multiple rejections for a renal transplant at various centers due to his HIV-positive status. After registering at SPARSH Hospital, the patient underwent thorough evaluation, ensuring no opportunistic infections were present and that his CD4 counts were within normal limits.

In January, the patient underwent a cadaveric renal transplant from a 58-year-old donor. Despite initial post-operative challenges, including the absence of immediate diuresis, the skilled nephrology team managed the case with IV diuretics, leading to good urine output and a steady decrease in serum creatinine levels.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Harsha Kumar H N, Senior Consultant - Nephrology and Transplant Physician at SS SPARSH Hospital, RR Nagar, stated, “This landmark surgery is a first-of-its-kind in Karnataka, marking a significant step forward in inclusive transplant programs for HIV-positive patients, who often face limited options for organ transplantation. This transplant is not just a medical success but a big hope for patients living with retroviral disease.”

“Unlike standard transplants, this procedure required meticulous adjustments in immunosuppressive protocols, ensuring compatibility with antiretroviral therapy (ART) while minimizing the risk of infections. Advanced perioperative infection control and tailored post-op monitoring played a crucial role in the success of this surgery,” added Dr. Harsha.

Dr. Prashanth Ganesh, Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Sunil R, Senior Consultant - Nephrology and Transplant Physician, Dr. G R Manjunath, Consultant - Urologist, and Dr. Bhavya R, Associate Consultant Nephrologist, played key roles in ensuring the success of this complex procedure through their collective expertise in nephrology and urology.

“Renal transplants in HIV-positive patients come with immunological challenges and drug interactions. This particular patient was also morbidly obese and had complex vascular challenges, which were meticulously handled perioperatively. Renal transplants in retroviral patients are challenging but should be considered and can be done with due precautions and care,” said Dr Prashanth Ganesh.

In January 2025, SPARSH Hospital performed Karnataka’s one of the rarest retroviral-positive cadaveric renal transplants for a patient who had been on dialysis for six years. Dr. Sunil R highlighted the critical need for transplants in HIV-positive patients undergoing dialysis, as their survival rates are significantly lower than non-HIV patients and said, “Very few centers in Bangalore offer dialysis for HIV patients, making kidney transplants the best long-term solution. Managing these patients post-transplant requires meticulous immunosuppressive protocols due to drug interactions with antiretroviral therapy. Additionally, they are at high risk of infections, necessitating rigorous antibiotic and antifungal prophylaxis.”

“HIV-positive patients receiving cadaver or live donor kidneys have a better survival rate than those on dialysis, proving that with proper care, these transplants can be life-saving,” he added. This groundbreaking transplant at SPARSH Hospital offers new hope for HIV-positive patients who are often denied organ transplants due to perceived risks.