Fix potholes on priority basis, says new BBMP chief

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed officials to expedite fixing all potholes on arterial and interior roads on a priority.

Addressing a virtual meeting held on road safety and measures to rain-related emergencies, the new BBMP Chief Commissioner stated that, "The pothole-riddled roads have already been identified through the Fix My Street app steps should be taken to fix them by officials in their respective zones at the earliest. The chief engineers of the zones were advised to use hot tar with a gravel mixing unit to obtain the required damper for immediate closure of the potholes. He said that the amount of tar coming from the unit should be checked properly and potholes should be closed without compromising on quality. "Clean the spot where the potholes have surfaced and dump the raw jelly mix. Zonal commissioners and joint commissioners should review the work day and night."

The representatives should ensure that 25 truckloads of tar is sent all zones from the hot tar and gravel mixing unit for the purpose. Materials and machinery placed in public places such as roads and pavements by Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Bescom, Gas Authority of India (GAIL), etc are posing a serious risk to the public, the Chief Commissioner said and asked officials to identify them and place them in the custody of the BBMP.

Girinath said the contractors concerned should be fined.

72 flood-prone areas in the city



Of the 72 flood-prone areas identified in the city, 27 are highly sensitive and 45 are sensitive. Steps should be taken to prevent flooding in the areas. In the silt dredging operation should be carried in all storm water drains. Sand bags should be made available as a precautionary measure. Tushar Girinath instructed the chief engineer of the Rajakaluve (SWD) department to install a pipe for drainage flow on an alternative route.

The drains in all the BBMP wards should be cleared of silt and any debris or soil pileups on the sides of road removed to ensure smooth flow of rain water on roads, he said. Girinath also suggested that officials act without delay on the information provided by traffic police in the city regarding stagnant water.