Foreigner bids tearful goodbye after heartfelt 15-day visit
Bengaluru: Arina, a tourist from abroad, who visited Bengaluru for a 15-day trip, has captured hearts on the internet with her emotional farewell video. As she boarded her flight to return home, the teary-eyed woman shared a touching message about her unforgettable experience in the city. The video, shared on her Instagram account @arinashoco, has since gone viral, receiving over 1.5 lakh views and numerous emotional responses.
“I have never cried while leaving a country I visited before. But after spending 15 days in Bengaluru, I feel deeply connected,” Arina says in the video, visibly moved. “This was my third time in India, and I’ve now decided I’ll return again. The city is home to many cultures — Hindu, Christian, and Islam — and people here are incredibly kind and warm.”
During her stay, Arina explored Bengaluru’s iconic landmarks, lush gardens, bustling shopping complexes, and the vibrant food streets. “The environment here is clean, the roads and markets are beautiful, and the houses lining the streets add so much charm,” she adds, praising the city’s vibe.
She also shared her experiences participating in a traditional puja, visiting temples, and even purchasing cultural attire on her last day. “I can’t describe these moments in words. Leaving Bengaluru is really hard for me. I’ve lost myself in the city’s love and warmth. This truly is a pure city,” she says in the video, wiping away tears.
Social media users have flooded the comments section with support and affection. One user wrote, “Bengaluru isn’t just a city; it’s a beautiful emotion.”
Another said, “Your words made us smile. Do visit again!” While some praised her sentiment, others humorously added, “You clearly haven’t experienced our traffic jams!”
Arina’s video has emerged as a heartwarming reminder of Bengaluru’s cultural richness and hospitality.