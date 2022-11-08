Former IB officer murdered by neighbours?

Mysuru: An ex- Intelligence Bureau officer was murdered in an artificial accident on November 4 in the city. The deceased was identified as R S Kulkarni (83) a native of Manasa Gangotri campus. According to police, the ex-officer was hit by a speeding car while he was having evening walk at Computer Science Block of the university.



Initially, the police thought it was a hit and run case. But after they went through CCTVfootages near the accident site it was confirmed murder. "The retired officer who served most of his service in northern part of the country was staying in Mysuru University campus. He was going for walk in morning and evening daily. Initially we thought he was hit by a vehicle accidentally , Jayalakshmipuram police inspector L Harish told The Hans India.

The investigation officer Harish said that the footage recorded a speeding car hit the ex-officer from behind while walking on road. Seriously injured Kulkarni has been shifted to a private hospital but within hours he succumbed to injuries.

" We cremated the body of our father in law , thinking that it is an accident. But after a car purposely hit him to death confirmed it is murder. We were shocked after seeing the CC TV footage, filed a complaint with police, the deceased's son-in-law Sanjay Angadi told The Hans India. Following complaint, the police registered a case under 302 of IPC and investigation is underway said IO L Harish. According to sources the police arrested three persons in connection with the murder. According to sources Kulkarni objected to the neighbour , Madappa for construction of his house against the norms of Mysuru City Corporation. He even filed a suit in state High Court against the construction of house of Madappa. The MCC had ordered to demolish the part of illegal construction.