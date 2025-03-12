  • Menu
Gangster Shot in Police Encounter While Attempting to Escape

For representational purpose

A dramatic police operation unfolded in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Wednesday when an alleged member of the Garuda gang, Isaq, was shot in the leg while attempting to escape from custody.

Udupi Police, Garuda Gang, Robbery Suspect, Police Shooting, Escape Attempt, Karnataka Crime

