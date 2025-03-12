Live
- Assam CM meets EU Ambassador to India, discusses opportunities for collaboration
- Bangladesh: Primary school teachers beaten by police, several injured
- Myanmar cyber fraud: Telangana probing trafficking of 24 persons from state
- Telangana to Unveil Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy, Strengthening Hyderabad’s Global Hub Status
- Political parties offer mixed reactions as Sambhal administration covers mosques ahead of Holi
- Ex-CM Shivraj Chouhan makes surprise visit to MP Assembly, gets rousing welcome from BJP, Cong MLAs
- Pakistan: Security forces claim Jaffar Express train operation over, 346 hostages rescued
- ‘Sparkling Cyberabad’ Initiative Leads the Way in Urban Waste Management
- Gangster Shot in Police Encounter While Attempting to Escape
- Telangana Set to Clear 20 Lakh Pending LRS Applications, Push for March-End Fee Payments
Gangster Shot in Police Encounter While Attempting to Escape
Highlights
A dramatic police operation unfolded in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Wednesday when an alleged member of the Garuda gang, Isaq, was shot in the leg while attempting to escape from custody.
Udupi Police, Garuda Gang, Robbery Suspect, Police Shooting, Escape Attempt, Karnataka Crime
Next Story