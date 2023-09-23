GITAM Bengaluru concludes global conference on green chemistry and sustainable tech

Bengaluru: The GITAM School of Science, Bengaluru - Department of Chemistry recently wrapped up a three-day International Conference on 'Green Chemistry Solutions for Sustainable Future (ICGCSSF 2023)', held in collaboration with the Catalysis Society of India Bengaluru Chapter. The widely-attended conference drew a global audience and tackled critical issues like surging energy demands, resource scarcity, and climate change by spotlighting the principles of green chemistry and sustainable progress.



The conference featured four tracks covering various topics spanning Energy, Materials, Environment, Health, and others. Noteworthy discussions revolved around breakthroughs in waste-to-energy technologies, renewable energy solutions, the creation of green and environmentally-friendly polymers and materials, groundbreaking environmental remediation methods, state-of-the-art ecological sensing technologies, visionary clean water projects, cutting-edge desalination techniques, and the revolutionary exploration of biomaterials.

Dr KNS Acharya, Pro Vice Chancellor, GITAM Bangalore, further emphasised the significance of the conference, adding, "Through collaborative efforts and insightful discussions, experts from around the world showcased how advancements in these disciplines can lead to the development of cleaner energy sources, eco-friendly materials, and effective environmental remediation strategies."

Eminent experts from both international and Indian academia and industry converged at this conference to exchange insights on green chemistry and explore innovative, eco-friendly technological solutions in chemistry and materials. Their collective mission? To pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.

Notable science professors who spoke at the conference included: Prof. Tejraj Aminabhavi - Chief Guest at the event and Director of Research, KLE Technological University; Prof. Sanjay Mathur, Director, Institute of Inorganic Chemistry, University of Cologne, Germany; Prof. Kee Hoon Kim - Seoul National University, South Korea; and Prof. A. Shukla - Indian Institute of Science.

The search for alternative and sustainable energy sources has become imperative in response to the ever-growing global energy demands, the depletion of natural resources, and the critical consequences of global warming. Therefore, innovative strategies for developing new, greener, cost-effective, and scalable technologies are essential.

ICGCSSF 2023 emphasised sustainable technologies' role and significance for a brighter future. The conference highlighted the contributions of chemistry and materials-based solutions and demonstrated how the thoughtful design and development of techniques can enhance their structural, physical, chemical, optical, electronic, and other properties. It also facilitated the exchange of research findings and fostered collaboration between academia and industries.