Global Investors Meet Inaugurated

Bengaluru: The Global Investors' Meet (GIM) was virtually inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on Wednesday at the Silicon Valley of India. The three-day 'Invest Karnataka' event of the GIM was launched under the theme of 'Build for the World'.

In his inaugural address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on welcoming investments from across the globe toward Karnataka. According to Narendra Modi, these investments coming to India will build a cleaner, and safer planet while developing crores of lives in the largest democracy.

"The GIM initiative in Karnataka is an exemplary example of cooperative federalism in a highly competitive world. The states of India can forge business relations with other countries and receive massive investments. Only when the states show progress, India will move forward," PM Modi added.

"Through the GIM, several thousands of business partnerships will be made. This will be followed by a proportional increase in employment and business opportunities. Despite the world going through the recovery phase of a pandemic and the economic instability caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, India is burgeoning ahead with a strong economy. Experts in the field of global economy have backed this claim," Modi pointed out. According to the Prime Minister, the single party government in both the centre and the state has inevitably contributed to the growth of the state as well as the nation. "When it comes to ease of doing business, Karnataka ranks among the top states in India," he noted.

"Karnataka has 400 of the Fortune 500 companies while it stands first among the list of Foreign Direct Investment. The number of unicorn companies in India has crossed the 100 mark and more than 40 of them have bloomed from Karnataka," Modi said.

"The state of Karnataka is not only challenging the states of other nations but also challenging other countries as a whole. Bengaluru city in itself has developed with a global brand value," he added.

The inauguration of the GIM was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai; Union Minister for Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman; Union Minister for Coal, Mine and Parliamentary Affairs, Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister for State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Rajiv Chandrashekar.