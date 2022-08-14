Government directs two hospitals to keep beds available for Covid-19 patients

Bengaluru: The Karnataka health and family welfare department has instructed the two main Covid care facilities in the city to keep beds available for the treatment of high-risk patients as a result of a rise in Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru. The AtalBihari Vajpayee Medical College Hospital and C V Raman General Hospital (attached to Bowring Hospital) have also received the directive.

"As the state is witnessing a gradual rise in Covid-19 cases since the first week of July," health commissioner Randeep D wrote in the circular issued on August 12, "it is necessary to make the necessary arrangements for timely admissions, management, and treatment of Covid cases in government hospitals, especially for the high-risk population like senior citizens, the paediatric age group, those living with co-morbidities, and those who are immunocompromised."

This week, Karnataka's average Covid-19 positivity rate was 7.2 per cent, with places like Bengaluru recording positivity rates in the range of 10.95 per cent in RT-PCR tests. Since July 27, Bengaluru has received reports of more than 1,000 cases on at least five different days. The city's case fatality rate for the previous week was 0.83 percent, which is getting close to the one percent threshold that is considered as a warning sign.

According to the commissioner, "it is instructed to reserve a minimum of 50 beds (including general, oxygenated, and ICU (ventilator) beds at your healthcare facility for timely admission and treatment of Covid-19 cases in the larger interest of public health."

The circular was released following discussions at a special Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting on Thursday, which was presided over by the health minister. He claimed that the circular's recommendation to reserve beds in important government hospitals would lower the mortality rate among high-risk patients.

Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar recommended people above the age of 60 and those with comorbidities to take the booster dose after the TAC meeting, noting that the majority of recent Covid-19 deaths were among those with comorbidities. Dr. Sudhakar advised Covid-19 individuals over the age of 60 and with concomitant conditions to see a hospital or a doctor for treatment if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

"A Covid-19 patient cannot be denied treatment by a hospital. Covid patients must be handled in isolation wards in every hospital. I've heard a lot of concerns about how many hospitals have refused to provide this kind of care. Not only is this unlawful, but it is also inhumane. According to the KPME and Epidemic legislation, serious measures will be implemented if any such complaints are received," he said.

According to official government data, Bengaluru's hospitalisation rate is still low, with only eight of the city's more than 6,000 active cases being admitted to a hospital as of August 11.