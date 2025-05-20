Govt plans to hike tax on liquor supplied to army canteen

Bengaluru: After the Congress government came to power, liquor prices have already been hiked three times in Karnataka. While liquor lovers have been shocked by this, on the other hand, a notification has also been issued to increase the license fee of liquor sellers. This has left liquor sellers in a state of panic. Sources said that as if this was not enough, the Excise Department has now also decided to increase the tax on liquor supplied to the Army Canteen.

Liquor sellers who have responded to this said that a lot of liquor is being sold in the name of Army Canteen in the black market. Not everyone does this. Some are misusing it. So, they said that if the price is increased, it may come to a halt. There are a total of 70 Army Canteens in Karnataka. The Excise Department sells liquor at a discounted rate to all the Army Canteens.

While a full bottle costs Rs 2300 to Rs 2500 in bars and restaurants, wine stores, MRP and MSIL, a full bottle of liquor is available for Rs 500 to Rs 600 in the army canteen. A soldier is given 2 to 4 bottles every month at a discounted rate.

Liquor lovers, who responded to the proposal to increase the tax on liquor for soldiers, said that the government has already increased the price of the liquor we drink. They expressed their anger that it is not right that they are now considering increasing the price of liquor given to soldiers serving the country.

Liquor prices have already been increased three times in the state. The government has already considered increasing the tax on liquor given at a discounted rate to soldiers and ex-soldiers, and this is causing outrage.